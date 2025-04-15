HEAP applications to help New Yorkers stay cool in summer opens Tuesday

ALBANY, N.Y. – Applications are open to help low-income New Yorkers stay cool this summer through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP).

The program will pay for an air conditioner and installation for eligible households, including those with a documented medical condition exacerbated by extreme heat or households with young children or older adults.

Applicants must meet HEAP eligibility criteria and income thresholds, which vary by household size and include at least one household member who suffers from a medical condition aggravated by extreme heat or is under age 6 or over age 60.

Applications for cooling assistance will be accepted beginning Tuesday, April 15, and funding is expected to be available through the beginning of June. Assistance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Over the past five years, more than 87,000 households have received cooling assistance totaling more than $67 million.

More information here.