Hearing-impaired athlete, RIT graduate remembered after being struck by RG&E truck

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The community is coming together to arrange funeral services for James Thomas, a beloved member of the Rochester community who died after being struck and killed in a tragic crash on Tuesday.

“It was 2:30 a.m. on April 15 when three officers came to my door and said there was an accident and my son had been killed,” Nathan Thomas, James’ father, said.

Nathan, who lives in Alabama, was shocked by the news. James, originally from North Carolina, was hearing-impaired but did not let his adversities hold him back.

He excelled in track, graduated from NTID at RIT, and had a career with JC Wirth at Wegmans corporate office.

“If someone were needy or needed a hand, you could call on him,” Nathan said.

James lived at the Heart House with owner Nancy Meyer. She revealed the heartfelt efforts being made to honor his memory.

“They told me, ‘Do you know James Thomas?’ I said, ‘Yeah, he lives here. He’s been hit.’ I said, ‘What? Is he going to be okay?’ They said, ‘No, killed,'” Meyer said, filled with tears.

Meyer set up a memorial in James’ memory and took charge of his funeral arrangements.

“They’re way down in Alabama—his dad is 93 years young—and I mean, Rochester, to come up here to make arrangements and they’re down there, so I made all the arrangements for the funeral,” Meyer said. “We really loved him. He was family. You don’t have to be blood to be family.”

James’ coworkers also considered him part of their family.

“He was a very bright individual. He definitely had some special needs as well, but he was just a very happy individual. We’re going to miss him so much,” they said.

RG&E released a statement acknowledging the accident. “We are aware of the accident that occurred earlier this week. The company fully cooperated with authorities as they conducted their investigation. Our thoughts are with those affected by this tragic incident,” the statement said.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office indicated that James may have been walking along the dark roadway. The RG&E utility truck driver has not been charged with any wrongdoing.

*AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI*