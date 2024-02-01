Heart health: How to recognize symptoms, lower risks

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

Friday, Feb. 2, is Wear Red Day, designed to raise awareness about heart health — particularly for women — and CPR training.

Heart attacks are the leading cause of death for both women and men in the U.S. Dr. Scott Feitell, an advisory board member of the American Heart Association, spoke with News10NBC’s Nikki Rudd live Thursday afternoon, to talk about recognizing symptoms and lowering risks. The full interview appears above.