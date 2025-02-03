Heart Month kicks off with event to raise awareness for heart health

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The American Heart Association kicked off American Heart Month with an event on Sunday at the Harbor House of Rochester. “Take Heart” aimed to raise awareness about heart health and treatment options.

The event featured speakers, including two heart transplant recipients and a local cardiologist. Dr. Leway Chen, Director of the Heart Failure Program at URMC, emphasized the importance of promoting heart health during February.

“Heart disease affects so many people. And in our community, everyone is touched by heart disease. It’s not as often thought of. So this is a good time to remind people to take care of their heart,” Dr. Chen said.

The American Heart Association highlights that heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the U.S.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.