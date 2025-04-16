‘Heart’ set to perform at CMAC in August

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – CMAC has added another band to its lists of shows for the summer.

American/Canadian rock band “heart,” will be coming to CMAC on Friday, Aug. 29.

Heart combines sounds of 70s hard rock, acoustic rock, punk and sometimes symphonic, the venue says. In 1975, they released their first album “Dreamboat Annie.”

The show is set to start at 8 p.m. on August 29, with tickets going on-sale Thursday, April 24 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. To learn more about the show and other artists coming to the CMAC stage this summer, click here.