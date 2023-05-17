Heart Walk & Run set to take place June 8

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The 2023 Rochester Heart Walk & Run is taking place next month. It’s a fundraiser to support the American Heart Association including researching heart disease and training people to perform CPR.

The 5K race takes place on Thursday, June 8 at Monroe Community College. Check-in begins at 5 p.m. and the walk and run starts at 6:15 p.m. You can learn more, register, and donate here.

Participants can register as part of a team or individually. The goal is to raise $500,000 through the 5K and to help people have fun and stay healthy.