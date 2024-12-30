‘Heartbroken’: Prison reform advocate calls Marcy Correctional Facility video ‘dehumanizing’

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

MARCY, N.Y. — The Governor visited Marcy Correctional Facility on Monday and announced immediate changes following her visit. Her office confirmed the appointment of Bennie Thorpe as the new superintendent. Thorpe, with over 20 years of experience in corrections, brings a fresh perspective to Marcy.

The governor is expediting $400 million in funding to install fixed cameras and ensure officers have body-worn cameras activated during inmate interactions. Additionally, she is directing the Department of Corrections to hire an outside firm to review the culture and practices at Marcy and all state prisons.

While these changes are underway, those involved in inmate education, worship, and re-entry preparation are working overtime to promote transparency and accountability.

Geneo Brown, who spent 18 years in state prison, now returns to help others through the Nation of Islam’s Prison Reform Ministry. He provides spiritual guidance and addresses physical issues inmates face.

“We hear stories daily of what goes on inside the prison systems,” Brown said. “A lot of those stories have to do with abuse from guards, some are prisoners on prisoner events.”

Brown expressed heartbreak upon seeing a video from Marcy, describing it as “dehumanizing” and “deplorable,” highlighting the need for his work and that of other clergy and re-entry workers.

“If you have any type of heart, any type of empathy within your heart… an incident like that can’t help but move you toward doing something for the preservation of life,” Brown said.

Robert Brooks was laid to rest in Rochester over the weekend. His family’s attorney stated they are not ready to speak publicly. The criminal investigation into the actions of the officers and nurse is ongoing, and the FBI has confirmed it is also investigating the situation.

