HEARTS Act, supported by Damar Hamlin, is heading to Biden’s desk for signature

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The HEARTS Act, a bill to put more AED kits in schools and make CPR training more accessible, is heading to President Joe Biden’s desk for a signature.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has advocated for the HEARTS Act ever since athletic trainers saved his life by performing CPR when he collapsed during a game in January 2023. The bill has passed Congress with bipartisan support.

Biden’s signature would create a grant program at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to support CPR and AED training. It would also support the purchase of AEDs and the development of cardiac emergency response plans.