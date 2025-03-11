MCSO: Three people in custody after deputies thwart burglary at car dealership

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Three people are in custody after the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies thwarted burglary on Tuesday morning at an East Rochester car dealership.

News10NBC’s photojournalist arrived to see damage to the front of the Van Bortel Ford building on Marsh Road around 3 a.m. Our crew also saw dozens of deputies and a K-9 unit walking through the parking lot.

Deputies had closed down the area to traffic to search for the suspects but the road has reopened. Deputies say there is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing.