Rochester man shot on North Plymouth Ave. and Lorimer St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Just after 6:30 p.m on Sunday, Rochester Police confirmed a person was shot on North Plymouth Avenue and Lorimer Street and taken to the hospital by a private car.

RPD said the victim was a 40-year-old man from Rochester who was shot in the upper body. The hospital said the victim’s injuries are serious, but he is in stable condition.

Police said the area of North Plymouth Avenue and Lorimer Street will remain closed off to vehicle and pedestrian traffic for a little while longer. Officers didn’t say exactly how long that will be.

Investigators are following up on several leads and asking anyone with information to call 911.

Heavy police presence at Jones Square Park in northeast Rochester. No word yet from police on what happened.



We’ll keep you updated at @news10nbc pic.twitter.com/oFP4eNCKE1 — Hailie Higgins (@whec_hhiggins) August 13, 2023