Heavy police presence in Park Avenue neighborhood; Rochester School No. 23 goes into lockout
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There is a heavy police presence in the Park Avenue neighborhood, near Francis Parker School No. 23.
It involves multiple agencies. The school is on a lockout.
There are several Rochester Police cars and a Brighton Police car.
Several streets in the area are blocked off with police tape. It appears that the investigation is concentrated on Barrington and Milburn streets.
This is a developing story. News10NBC will provide updates as they become available.