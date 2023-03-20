Heavy police presence in Park Avenue neighborhood; Rochester School No. 23 goes into lockout

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There is a heavy police presence in the Park Avenue neighborhood, near Francis Parker School No. 23.

It involves multiple agencies. The school is on a lockout.

There are several Rochester Police cars and a Brighton Police car.

Breaking: I’m at a police scene in the Park Ave neighborhood. This is Barrington and Harvard. Avoid the area at the moment because of street closures. @news10nbc pic.twitter.com/7DNTHj1rvM — Berkeley Brean (@whec_bbrean) March 20, 2023

Now there is a second scene in Park Ave around the corner.

Police are focused on the grey car in the middle of Vasser St. I believe this is connected to the other scene. @news10nbc pic.twitter.com/rZcovgSgUb — Berkeley Brean (@whec_bbrean) March 20, 2023

Several streets in the area are blocked off with police tape. It appears that the investigation is concentrated on Barrington and Milburn streets.

This is a developing story. News10NBC will provide updates as they become available.