Two adults and child killed in ‘terrible case of domestic violence’ in Brighton

UPDATE: Two adults and a child were killed in what Brighton’s police chief called “a terrible case of domestic violence” in Brighton. Chief David Catholidi said all of them died from gunshot wounds.

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Brighton’s police chief is expected to speak around 2:30 p.m. about the heavy police presence on Hollyvale Drive off Winton Road.

News10NBC’s crew at the scene sees multiple Brighton Police cars, Rochester Police’s K-9 unit, a fire truck, and at least a dozen emergency personnel. Brighton Police is the leading agency and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is helping with the investigation.

Hollyvale Drive is shut down until further notice. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.