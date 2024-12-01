Heavy smoke pours from attic of home on North Union Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A house fire broke out on the city’s northeast side on Sunday, causing significant smoke to billow from the structure. The fire started around 2:30 p.m. on North Union Street near Woodward Street.

When a News10NBC photographer arrived at the scene, heavy smoke was pouring out of the two-and-a-half-story home. Firefighters quickly responded and said the fire was under control. The fire appears to have started in the attic.

We reached out to the Rochester Fire Department for more details and will update the story as we learn more.