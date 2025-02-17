8 vehicle-crash in Wayne County amid heavy snow and zero visibility

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – At 1 p.m. on Monday, the Clyde Fire Department was dispatched to a reported multiple-vehicle crash in the area of Route 414 between Maunder and Kelsey Roads.

Initial reports said multiple cars collided in zero visibility conditions due to snow drifts. Fire crews found eight vehicles involved. Multiple patients were assessed, and one was taken to the hospital for injuries.

Traffic was shut down at Kelsey and Maunder Roads. The roads were reopened a few hours later.

The Clyde-Galen Fire District reports that conditions of the roads are still treacherous, with zero visibility in the drift spots, and a large buildup of snow. They urge people to use extreme caution when traveling through that area of Route 414.