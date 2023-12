Investigators need your help identifying suspects who abandoned two dogs.

Three people were caught on Ring Doorbell camera outside Riverside Veterinary Hospital in Scottsville. This happened on Monday, Nov. 27, just before 8 p.m. Lollypop Farm humane law enforcement investigators say they got out of a red SUV, crated the dogs and left.

The two mixed-breed dogs are now at Lollypop Farm.

If you recognize any of the suspects, call (585) 223-6500.