Help sought finding 17-year-old missing from Penfield

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for held finding a 17-year-old missing from her residence in the Town of Penfield.

Zabriah Hyland had gone missing on Sept. 17, returned to her residence early Sept. 22, but went missing again a few hours later, from the area of Empire Boulevard and Smith Road in Penfield.

She is described as Black, 5-foot-6 and about 250 pounds, and was wearing pink pajamas and carrying a black duffel bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.