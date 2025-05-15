Help sought in finding missing person from Henrietta

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 41-year-old woman from Henrietta.

Lauren Nicolosi. Lauren was last seen at about 5 p.m. Thursday at her home in the Town of Henrietta, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

She is white, approximately 5-foot-5 with a thin build, approximately 140 pounds, with blonde hair and green hairs. She was last seen wearing all black clothese and driving a black 2020 Subaru Forester with the New York license plate KAX5208.

Anyone with information on Lauren’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911.