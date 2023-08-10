Help sought in finding teen missing from Perinton

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenager out of Perinton.

Logan Ybarra, 15, was last seen around 7 p.m. today, Aug. 9, in the area of Honeysuckle Terrace in Perinton. Logan is approximately 5-foot-8 and 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, and was last seen wearing a white shirt with a black and red Nike emblem on it, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.