ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is seeking information to help find a 14-year-old girl who has been missing from Rochester since July 14.

Nevaeh Hawkins, 14, is Black, with brown hair and eyes. She is 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact either the Rochester Police Department at (585) 428-7113 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678 or (800) THE-LOST.