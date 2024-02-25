Help sought to find man last seen Wednesday in Chili

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is attempted to locate a 55-year-old man, Gurley Manley, who was last seen leaving a Chili residence at about 7 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The last contact made with Manley was via a text message at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, saying he was in the Buffalo area.

Manley does not have any medical or mental health concerns, but the lack of communication over the last few days is unusual, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He is 6 feet tall, weighs 230 pounds and is bald.

Anyone with information on Manley’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.