Help sought to ID witness to Rochester shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is trying to identify a possible witness to a June 5 shooting incident, which happened at about 5:45 p.m. in the area of 136 Roycroft Drive, according to Rochester Crime Stoppers. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the man pictured is asked to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300. You also can contact Crime Stoppers — remaining anonymous and eligible for a cash reward — by using the p-3 app available for Apple and Android phones on your home computer at www.Roccrimestoppers.com.