Helpers ‘stuff the truck’ in Canandaigua as Toys for Tots deadline gets closer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Members of Toys for Tots Holiday Drive held a “stuff the truck” event at the Five Below in Canandaigua over the weekend.

The event filled a U-Haul with 583 donations, enough to provide gifts to 290 children in need. An organizer said events like this create awareness for the holiday drive.

“We get kids that are loving this and we’re all enjoying it ourselves as well,” said Alexis Hogle, coordinator of Toys for Tots Rochester. “Keep on giving is all we can ask and we’re coming down to the wire and coming toward the end of our season, but every little bit helps.”

The deadline to donate to the holiday toy drive is Sunday, Dec. 15. Toys for Tots will hold another event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Five Below in Chili Square.