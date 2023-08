CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. — Joseph Wade Czyz, 13, left his home in the area of Adams Avenue in Owasco before 10:30 p.m. Monday and has not been seen since, according to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding Joseph.

Joseph is 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds, with hazel eyes and red hair.

Anyone with information should call 911 or use this link.