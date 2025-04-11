Henrietta DMV will help with REAL ID and enhanced license applications Saturday

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Do you still need to get a REAL ID or an enhanced driver’s license ahead of the May 7 deadline? The Henrietta DMV is holding an event on Saturday to help you apply.

The DMV on 1225 Jefferson Road is holding the event from 9 to 10 a.m. You don’t need an appointment and the event is specifically for those who need to upgrade their ID. You can learn more about applying here.

After the deadline, you will need either a REAL ID, enhanced driver’s license, or passport to board any flight within the U.S. You can see our “Good Question” on the difference between a REAL ID and an enhanced driver’s license here.