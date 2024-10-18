Henrietta man accused of trying to lure and rape a child

WEBSTER, N.Y. — Webster Police have arrested a man who they say used social media to try to lure a child for sex.

According to police, 30-year-old Adil Dastagir of Henrietta thought he was communicating with a 14 year old. He was arrested last Friday and is now facing charges including attempted rape, attempted luring a child into a vehicle or building, and attempted endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned in Webster Town Court and released under supervision until his next court appearance on Nov. 13.