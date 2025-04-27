Henrietta man charged in shooting of 9-year-old boy at gas station

HENRIETTA, N.Y. – The man accused of shooting a 9-year-old at a gas station in Henrietta on Saturday was arraigned in court on Sunday.

Ruben Smith, 35, from Henrietta, was remanded to the Monroe County Jail with no bail or release.

The shooting happened at the SpeedyTrac gas station. The store owner wrestled another man to the ground when a gun went off, hitting the boy in the upper body. The boy is recovering, and his injuries are not life-threatening.

Smith, a predicate felon with multiple arrests, is charged with two counts of assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Officials said more charges may be coming.

