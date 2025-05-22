Henrietta to receive $500,000 for new animal shelter as part of state’s $10.4 million funding boost

NEW YORK – New York animal shelters received a significant funding boost with the state announcing more than $10.4 million for upgrades. The funds will support construction, renovation, and expansion at 30 animal care organizations throughout the state.

Henrietta will receive $500,000 to build a new shelter. The funding is part of the New York State Companion Animal Capital Fund, the first state program in the U.S. dedicated to funding capital projects for animal shelters.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI