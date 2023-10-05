Here’s what that loud cell-phone tone was about — and why you might not have gotten it

Did your cell phone scare you today? There was a reason for it.

The federal government tested its emergency alert system around 2:20 p.m. The test was broadcast to cell phones, radios and TVs across the country.

The goal of the alert is to make sure the emergency messaging system is running smoothly, in case of actual emergencies.

Not everyone got the alert. Why not?

According to the Federal Emergency Management agency, if your phone didn’t go off, it may be because it was turned off, on airplane mode, or out of range of an active cell tower.

If you were on a call at the time, FEMA says the national test would not interrupt a phone call.