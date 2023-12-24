Here’s what’s open Sunday for any last-minute shopping

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We all aim to get shopping done before Christmas Eve, but if you forgot something important, make sure you get to the stores before they close.

Aldi closes the earliest at 4 p.m. Sunday. Wegmans and Walmart will close at 6 p.m. Tops stores will close at 7 p.m. Most Rite Aid and CVS stores will be open Sunday and Monday, but may have reduced hours. Target stores are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Walgreens is open on Sunday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, at most stores. Click here to find the hours for a store near you.