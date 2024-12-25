Here’s where people in need can get a free meal on Christmas
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Christmas Day is here. Volunteers across the region are working to ensure that everyone has a warm holiday meal.
Here’s a list of where people in need can go to get a meal on Wednesday for Christmas:
- Asbury Dining & Caring Center on 1050 East Ave. in Rochester. From 7 to 9 a.m.
- A Meal & More on 25 Lawn St. in Rochester. From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Central Church of Christ on 101 S. Plymouth in Rochester. From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Open Door Mission/Samaritan House on 210 West Main St. in Rochester. At 5:30 p.m.
- Geneva Community Lunch Program on 340 Main St. in Geneva. From 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.