Heritage Christian Services celebrates milestone in campaign to provide safe, accessible housing for individuals with disabilities

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Heritage Christian Services has announced a major milestone for its “Homes with a Heart” campaign.

The organization proudly shared that they have surpassed their $10 million fundraising goal, stating that the “generosity” of their donors has been vital in their campaign’s success.

The campaign, which started in 2020, aims to provide safe and accessible housing for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

So far, the campaign has successfully built or renovated nine homes out of 13, with plans to complete four more in 2025.

“Thanks to our incredible donors and partners, the Homes with Heart campaign is transforming lives by providing high-quality options for people to age in place and receive compassionate end-of-life care at home, just as we would want for ourselves and our loved ones,” said Mark Zawacki, vice president of advancement at Heritage Christian Services.

Heritage Christian Services construct single-story homes and make adaptations such as wider hallways and adding railings for mobility.

Heritage Christian Services’ said these homes impact a total of 62 people immediately and an estimated 400 people over 60 years.

