Heroes Brewing Company launches a ‘Mission’ to support Honor Flight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Heroes Brewing Company is launching a new amber ale, Mission, to support Honor Flight Rochester. Honor Flight Rochester is part of the national nonprofit that transports veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the war memorials and honor them for their service.

Heroes Brewing Company, on Atlantic Avenue in Rochester, says it partners with local non-profits or charities on each beer it makes, donating $1 per four-pack sold to that organization.

“Those that serve our country and defend the ideals that we hold most dear deserve our respect and admiration.” stated Greg Fagen, one of the founders of Heroes Brewing Company. “To support Honor Flight’s vision of a country where all of our veterans experience the honor, gratitude and community of support that they deserve is something we stand firmly behind.”

Heroes describes the new ale Mission is “an incredibly easy-drinking, crushable pub ale” with “a restrained, floral and tea-like hop aroma,” a lower alcohol content and a semi-dry finish.