‘He’s still missed pretty bad’: Family lays wreath where man was killed by drunk driver

Family places wreath where man was killed by drunk driver

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The family of a man hit and killed by a drunk driver last year honored him Saturday at the place he died.

Gene Kulp was killed on Lexington Avenue in Rochester after he was struck while working on his tractor trailer, which was pulled over on the side of the road.

His family had a memorial ride for him — and traveled to the very spot where he was hit and died, to place a wreath.

The family says it was important for them to pay tribute to him in a special way — a way to show Gene he is still loved and missed each day.

“He’s still missed pretty bad. This is the spot where he was killed, and it still affects me even from a year from now, it still bothers me to the point where I just feel uncomfortable being here, but I miss him. I miss him terribly,” his relative Robert Kulp said.