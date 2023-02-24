Hickey Freeman store will move its location to South Union Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Hickey Freeman clothing store will be relocating by mid-March.

The current storefront on North Clinton Avenue is moving to South Union Street. The company says they will be relocating because parts of their current building are being renovated to build apartments.

Last August, New York State gave Hickey Freeman $70 million in bonds and subsidies to convert its four-story manufacturing building into 134 affordable apartments including homes for seniors.