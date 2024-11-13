High Falls State Park meeting seeks community input

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is a High Falls State Park public meeting and open house to provide an update on the park planning process and invite the community to share their thoughts and ideas about the future state park.

It will take place on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Monroe Community College, Downtown Campus, High Falls Room A/B.

The presentation begins at 4:30 p.m. with the open house portion immediately following.

