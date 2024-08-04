High humidity relief on the way

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Waking up this Sunday morning to another mild and muggy start as temperatures are near 70 degrees and dew points sit in the 60s. We will remain humid through the majority of Sunday with dew points in the 60s, and we will also be warming up as highs reach near 90 degrees. That said, it will feel a little warmer Sunday as heat indices reach the low 90s, so stay hydrated this Sunday afternoon. We will be accompanied by plenty of sunshine on Sunday, with a few clouds occasionally. There is a slight chance for a pop-up shower late Sunday afternoon in the Finger Lakes, but most if not all stay dry.

Clouds will build through Sunday night as a better chance for showers and a few rumbles of thunder will pop up on Monday. A few showers will be possible Monday morning with scattered showers in the forecast for Monday afternoon. We will be tracking an opportunity for a few gusty showers and storms late Monday morning and early Monday afternoon. Storms Monday afternoon will be capable of gusty winds and locally heavy rain before they clear late Monday. The threat tracker remains green for now, but stay tuned for updates

A slow-moving cold front will finally move through on Tuesday with increased cloud cover and scattered showers through most of the day before things clear late Tuesday. This cold front will not bring much rain, but it will bring relief from the high humidity as conditions turn much more comfortable. With the turn to more comfortable weather by the end of the week we will also turn drier as high pressure takes over along with plenty of sunshine.