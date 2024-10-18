High school on Franklin campus renamed in honor of Padilla family

Ribbon cut for renamed Padilla High School at Franklin campus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Another Rochester high school is celebrating its new name. A ribbon cutting was held Thursday for Padilla High School at the Franklin Campus on Norton Street.

The name references the Padilla family, a prominent Latino family who have been in Rochester since the mid 1900s.

Padilla High School joins the ranks of several other renamed schools, including Dr. Freddie Thomas Middle School and Andrew Langston Middle School.