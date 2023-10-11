High school students can connect with mentors at Mayor’s Mentor Up Gala

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Mayor’s Mentor UP Gala will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

The gala is a free event supported by local chapters of international fraternities, community agencies, residents, area colleges, and business leaders. The red carpet gathering serves as a platform for forging connections, where youth ages 14-18 can interact with peers and local leaders in a formal, enjoyable, and relaxed atmosphere. The event strives to facilitate natural mentor-mentee pairings that can lead to internships and job prospects for local high school students.

Potential mentors can give back to the community, while making a difference in a young person’s life. They are asked to bring a professional biography/resume, a headshot portrait, as well as 100 words about how you currently contribute to Rochester’s improvement and sustainability.

Potential mentees who are seeking guidance and career insights from successful professionals in your field of interest, this opportunity is for you. They are asked to submit a creative work (e.g., poetry, photography, video, writing sample, TikTok, etc.) that answers the question: How can you contribute to improving and sustaining your community?

Apply by October 13 to be a mentor or mentee here.