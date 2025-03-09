High school students engage in diplomacy, debate at 53rd annual Model UN Conference

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The second day of the Model United Nations Conference took place at St. John Fisher University, where students engaged in a realistic simulation of the United Nations.

Participants acted as delegates representing 72 member states, engaging in debates, negotiations, speech-giving, and resolution writing. The event aimed to highlight and solve global issues.

About 500 students from 35 different schools across the state participated in the event. Students emphasized the importance of learning how to engage in constructive conversations with people holding different views.

“We see a lot of divisive actions happening in the United States and around the world, so engaging in diplomacy here at Model UN and being so courteous and kind and respectful to your peers even when you disagree and are on complete polar opposite sides of an issue representing your country’s views, engaging in that proper diplomacy with respect is so important,” said Ciaran Sidhu, a Pittsford Mendon senior.

This year marks the 53rd year of the Model UN Conference.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.