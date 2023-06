FAIRPORT, N.Y. — There was a high-speed chase on 490 on Thursday morning. Our photojournalist saw the chase happen between Bushnell’s Basin and Fairport.

Law enforcement officers were chasing a car that came to a stop when it hit spike strips near the Penfield exit.

Everyone in the car was arrested. It’s unclear what started the chase. News10NBC has reached out for more information and will update this story once we know more.