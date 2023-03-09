High-speed fiber internet comes to Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, NY. — Residents of Canandaigua can now get high-speed fiber internet through GoNetspeed.

The telecommunications company announced on Thursday that its services are available for homes and businesses throughout the City of Canandaigua after a $3.7 million investment. You can sign up for services here.

GoNetspeed is working to expand throughout the state and is currently in Cheektowaga, Depew, Geneva, Newark, Palmyra, Seneca Falls, and Waterloo.

“With Canandaigua’s construction officially complete, thousands of locations have the chance to experience the one-of-a-kind impact of fiber internet,” said Paul Griswold, GoNetspeed Senior Vice President of Global Marketing & General Manager of New York Operations.

GoNetspeed is in nine states and has a download and upload speed between 300 megabits per second and 1,000 megabits per second.