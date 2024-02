PERINTON, N.Y. – High winds caused a tree to fall onto the roof of a Perinton home on Sugar Mill Circle while the homeowner was there.

The tree fell around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, puncturing the roof over the kitchen, as welll as damaging gutters and a gate.

The Fire Department responded and used a ladder to lift the tree off the house, and a contractor is currently working to fix the damage.