Highland Hospital dietitian shares advice about healthy eating during holiday season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The holidays are a time for friends, family, and food, but it can be hard to make healthy choices during this season. Molly Ranney, a dietitian at Highland Hospital who works with folks undergoing weight loss surgery to make long-term changes, has some advice to share.

Ranney says there’s no magic bullet or one specific thing to eat or avoid that will change a lifestyle. It’s all about consistently making the right health choices, which means choosing whole foods like lean proteins (fish, chicken, beans, turkey) and non-starchy vegetables (more carrots, less potatoes).

While “eat your veggies” is a well-known tip, it’s especially important around the holidays. Ranney says folks often go for the all-or-nothing approach: either only eat the broccoli at Christmas dinner or forget the diet entirely and get everything you want. However, her recommendation for sustainable change is always moderation.

“I think the all-or-nothing approach is one that leads us to the poor health that we see,” Ranney said. “We tend to be very black and white in our thinking. And when we do that, we tend to feel deprived. And when we do that, we plan on secretly going back to the foods that aren’t as healthy. So, I think a moderate approach, I think preparation and planning is a big piece of that.”

Especially in this holiday home stretch, Ranney says if mom’s cake is a tradition or if your family goes for that holiday takeout, have a little. The best diets add in the good stuff to gently crowd out things that may not be as healthy for you.

Getting healthy isn’t supposed to be a miserable task you drag yourself through just to get results. When you go for that all-or-nothing approach and hit the gym seven days a week, that’s when you fail, according to Ranney. It leads us to secretly plan when we’re going to “go back” to our old lifestyle.

Ranney says getting healthy should be about developing a new lifestyle. If you’re not getting 150 minutes of movement a week, you’re considered sedentary, which is as bad for you as smoking. Her advice to avoid being overwhelmed is to start with an easy win, like a few ten-minute walks, getting turkey bacon for lean proteins, or buying premade yogurt for breakfast.

“I think part of the challenge is that our food supply is nutritionally very poor. It’s a very seductive food environment, one of convenience,” Ranney said. “The biggest thing this time of the year is that we’re trying to fit in more into an already busy lifestyle and I think it’s important to give yourself a little grace and really enjoy the connection we have with others.”

Ranney also emphasized the importance of planning meals in advance so you’re not thinking about dinner when you’re already hungry and don’t feel like going to the grocery store. When you do get meals, there are no special tricks – just reach for whole foods, lean proteins, and minimally processed items.

