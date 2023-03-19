Highland Hospital fundraising to improve in-patient facilities

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s Highland Hospital’s biggest fundraising event of the year: The Highland Hospital gala!

The goal of the gala is to raise money for a new four-story tower. The tower will let the hospital transform almost all of its in-patient space to private rooms.

The pandemic interrupted the gala for a few years, but it’s back like nothing changed!

“We’re really glad to be back live,” says Chief of medicine, Joseph Nicholas. “It’s a great event. I think people are really excited to hear about the great things that are happening at Highland and it’s a nice for us to really get the community together and rally around the hospital.”

Highland Hospital says having more private rooms will reduce patients risk of infection and speed up their recovery.