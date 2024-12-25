Highland Hospital gives meals and cookies to staff members working on Christmas

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Christmas Day is here and hospital staff is still ready to help patients. Highland Hospital’s chief operation officer, Maura Snyder, said the hospital is giving holiday meals, cookies, and hot chocolate to say thank you to staff members.

It’s not just nurses and doctors on the job on Christmas, but also clerical workers, custodial workers, cooks, and technicians. Snyder said it takes a full team to take care of patients.

“A community hospital like ours is 24/7. We don’t really change day-to-day, so we’re still running full staff to meet the needs of our community and anything that’s walking through our door,” Snyder said.

There are about 2,000 employees at the hospital every day.