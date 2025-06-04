Highland Hospital trains employees to save lives of trauma patients

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Highland Hospital held a trauma training course on Tuesday, aiming to teach employees skills that save lives.

Hospital employees got hands-on experience in how to identify trauma patients, stabilize them, and coordinate with team members on how to transfer them to a hospital that specializes in trauma care.

“We need a system in place whereby those providers of that hospital are trained to recognize those critical injuries, stabilize them, and transfer them,” said Dr. Michael Vella, trauma medical director at the URMC Kessler Trauma Center. “And we have absolutely seen instances where trauma patients lives were saved because of the excellent care that they’re getting in other facilities and they’re doing the things that we talk about, that we teach in the course.”

Dr. Vella says traumatic injuries are the leading cause of death in our country for people between the ages of 1 and 45.

