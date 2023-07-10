Hikers rescued from rising waters in Ontario County’s Onanda Park

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Three hikers who were trapped in rapidly rising water Sunday afternoon were rescued by Cheshire firefighters, the county Rope Rescue Team and the state Forest Rangers.

The hikers, in Onanda Park, lacked cell service but texted their location to the county 911 Center. Cheshire firefighters were dispatched to the area of Barnes Road and County Road 16 and found two of the three hikers in the upper falls of the park. After an extensive search made challenging by the lack of cell service, rescuers found the third hiker.

All three people were checked over by the Canandaigua Emergency Squad and reported no injuries, according to the Cheshire Fire Department.