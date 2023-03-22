Hilton Central School District is being evacuated after bomb threat

HILTON, N.Y. — All schools in the Hilton Central School District are being evacuated on Wednesday after receiving a bomb threat.

The district says it received threats of pipe bombs being placed in all buildings. The district says students will be kept safe on buses and parents should report to their child’s school to pick up their children. The schools will be closed for the remainder of the day.

Here is the statement from the district:

The district has received a threat that pipe bombs have been placed in all of our buildings. The district is now being evacuated. Students will be boarding buses away from the school and will be kept safe and warm. Parents and guadians should report to their child’s school to pick up their children. After chidren are picked up, schools will be closed for the remainder of the day. When you arrive at schools, please be patient as we take attendance and continue with the evacuation to ensure the safety of all students and staff.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says that it’s working with the district to ensure the safety of students and staff. News10NBC has a crew on the scene and we will bring you live coverage at noon.