Hilton church will hold donations drive Saturday for hurricane relief in North Carolina

Evan Bourtis News10NBC
Aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Asheville, North Carolina (AP Photo / Mike Stewart)

HITLON, N.Y. — The St. Paul Lutheran Church and School in Hilton is holding a donations drive to collect food, toiletries, and other items to send to Western North Carolina as it works to recover from Hurricane Helene.

The donations drive runs from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the church parking lot. A family from St. Paul School will drive the donations to their hard-hit hometown of Asheville, North Carolina and help with relief efforts being conducted by Samaritan’s Purse.

The church says these are the most needed food and drink items:

  • Sealed and unopened water
  • Canned veggies (preferably with pop-top lids)
  • Plastic jars of peanut butter and jams
  • Crackers (sealed boxes/containers)
  • Chicken, tuna, or salmon (in pouches or pop-top cans)
  • Ravioli and other ready-to-heat meals (in pop-top cans)
  • Dried or canned fruit (sealed containers/bags or pop-top cans)
  • Granola or protein bars (boxes with individually-wrapped contents)
  • Sealed cans/jars of baby and toddler food (also individual serving pouches)
  • Sealed cans of baby and toddler formula
  • Sealed containers of Liquid IV or similar hydration multipliers (variety of flavors, including all sugar free varieties)

These are the most needed toiletries which must be sealed and unopened:

  • Toothpaste and Toothbrushes
  • Travel size shampoo
  • Bars of soap (individually wrapped or in unopened/sealed container)
  • Travel size bodywash
  • Washcloths (new and unused)
  • Hand sanitizer (sealed/unopened bottles of all sizes)
  • Hand soap (sealed/unopened bottles of all sizes)
  • Baby shampoo/wash (sealed/unopened bottles of all sizes)
  • Diapers of all sizes (in unopened boxes/bags, for babies/toddlers and adults)
  • Baby wipes
  • Bath towels (new and unused)
  • Feminine hygiene products (wrapped and in unopened packages)
  • Toilet paper (wrapped and in packages)

These are the most needed cleaning supplies:

  • Paper towels (wrapped and in packages)
  • Reusable cleaning cloths (new and unused)
  • Bleach/cleansers (unopened spray bottles/wipes in unopened containers)
  • Sponges
  • Dish gloves
  • Contractor size trash bags, Work gloves
  • Medical/First Aid Supplies
  • Disposable latex/plastic gloves (all sizes, in unopened boxes)
  • Bandaids all sizes (sealed boxes)
  • Boxes/rolls of gauze (sealed containers)
  • Rolls of medical tape (sealed packages)
  • Water purification tablets (sealed containers)
  • Other Essentials – FlashlightsBatteries
  • Blankets (all sizes, gently used and cleaned, or new)
  • Baby clothes (all sizes- gently used and cleaned, or new)
  • Socks (new, all sizes from baby through adult)
  • Tents, Sleeping bags