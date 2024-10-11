Hilton church will hold donations drive Saturday for hurricane relief in North Carolina

HITLON, N.Y. — The St. Paul Lutheran Church and School in Hilton is holding a donations drive to collect food, toiletries, and other items to send to Western North Carolina as it works to recover from Hurricane Helene.

The donations drive runs from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the church parking lot. A family from St. Paul School will drive the donations to their hard-hit hometown of Asheville, North Carolina and help with relief efforts being conducted by Samaritan’s Purse.

The church says these are the most needed food and drink items:

Sealed and unopened water

Canned veggies (preferably with pop-top lids)

Plastic jars of peanut butter and jams

Crackers (sealed boxes/containers)

Chicken, tuna, or salmon (in pouches or pop-top cans)

Ravioli and other ready-to-heat meals (in pop-top cans)

Dried or canned fruit (sealed containers/bags or pop-top cans)

Granola or protein bars (boxes with individually-wrapped contents)

Sealed cans/jars of baby and toddler food (also individual serving pouches)

Sealed cans of baby and toddler formula

Sealed containers of Liquid IV or similar hydration multipliers (variety of flavors, including all sugar free varieties)

These are the most needed toiletries which must be sealed and unopened:

Toothpaste and Toothbrushes

Travel size shampoo

Bars of soap (individually wrapped or in unopened/sealed container)

Travel size bodywash

Washcloths (new and unused)

Hand sanitizer (sealed/unopened bottles of all sizes)

Hand soap (sealed/unopened bottles of all sizes)

Baby shampoo/wash (sealed/unopened bottles of all sizes)

Diapers of all sizes (in unopened boxes/bags, for babies/toddlers and adults)

Baby wipes

Bath towels (new and unused)

Feminine hygiene products (wrapped and in unopened packages)

Toilet paper (wrapped and in packages)

These are the most needed cleaning supplies: