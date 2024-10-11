Hilton church will hold donations drive Saturday for hurricane relief in North Carolina
HITLON, N.Y. — The St. Paul Lutheran Church and School in Hilton is holding a donations drive to collect food, toiletries, and other items to send to Western North Carolina as it works to recover from Hurricane Helene.
The donations drive runs from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the church parking lot. A family from St. Paul School will drive the donations to their hard-hit hometown of Asheville, North Carolina and help with relief efforts being conducted by Samaritan’s Purse.
The church says these are the most needed food and drink items:
- Sealed and unopened water
- Canned veggies (preferably with pop-top lids)
- Plastic jars of peanut butter and jams
- Crackers (sealed boxes/containers)
- Chicken, tuna, or salmon (in pouches or pop-top cans)
- Ravioli and other ready-to-heat meals (in pop-top cans)
- Dried or canned fruit (sealed containers/bags or pop-top cans)
- Granola or protein bars (boxes with individually-wrapped contents)
- Sealed cans/jars of baby and toddler food (also individual serving pouches)
- Sealed cans of baby and toddler formula
- Sealed containers of Liquid IV or similar hydration multipliers (variety of flavors, including all sugar free varieties)
These are the most needed toiletries which must be sealed and unopened:
- Toothpaste and Toothbrushes
- Travel size shampoo
- Bars of soap (individually wrapped or in unopened/sealed container)
- Travel size bodywash
- Washcloths (new and unused)
- Hand sanitizer (sealed/unopened bottles of all sizes)
- Hand soap (sealed/unopened bottles of all sizes)
- Baby shampoo/wash (sealed/unopened bottles of all sizes)
- Diapers of all sizes (in unopened boxes/bags, for babies/toddlers and adults)
- Baby wipes
- Bath towels (new and unused)
- Feminine hygiene products (wrapped and in unopened packages)
- Toilet paper (wrapped and in packages)
These are the most needed cleaning supplies:
- Paper towels (wrapped and in packages)
- Reusable cleaning cloths (new and unused)
- Bleach/cleansers (unopened spray bottles/wipes in unopened containers)
- Sponges
- Dish gloves
- Contractor size trash bags, Work gloves
- Medical/First Aid Supplies
- Disposable latex/plastic gloves (all sizes, in unopened boxes)
- Bandaids all sizes (sealed boxes)
- Boxes/rolls of gauze (sealed containers)
- Rolls of medical tape (sealed packages)
- Water purification tablets (sealed containers)
- Other Essentials – FlashlightsBatteries
- Blankets (all sizes, gently used and cleaned, or new)
- Baby clothes (all sizes- gently used and cleaned, or new)
- Socks (new, all sizes from baby through adult)
- Tents, Sleeping bags