Hilton hosts Apple Fest Saturday and Sunday

HILTON, N.Y. – The Village of Hilton kicked off the autumn season with its 41st Hilton Apple Fest on Saturday, which will run through Sunday.

Festivities include live entertainment, games and a petting zoo. There was also the Hilton Apple Fest Auto Show, which is one of the area’s largest. This year’s competition celebrated the 70th anniversary of the Corvette.

There is a wide variety of foods and apple treats at the Apple Fest, along with goodies from local vendors and over 100 craft artisans from across the region and beyond. And, of course, there was an apple pie baking contest.